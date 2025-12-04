Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $15.11 Million Position in Post Holdings, Inc. $POST

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,880 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $15,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Post by 406.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Post during the second quarter valued at about $673,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Post by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 91,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,973,000 after acquiring an additional 32,048 shares during the last quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Post by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Post during the second quarter worth approximately $1,804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

Post Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of POST opened at $99.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $96.34 and a one year high of $125.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.46.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.20. Post had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 4.11%.The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Post declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 29th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on POST. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Post from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Post from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Post from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Post from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

Get Our Latest Report on POST

Insider Activity at Post

In related news, Director David W. Kemper purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.93 per share, with a total value of $176,274.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 31,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,949.46. This trade represents a 6.06% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Post Company Profile

(Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.