Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG)

The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 645 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.39% from the company’s current price.

The Property Franchise Group Price Performance

TPFG stock opened at GBX 522.72 on Thursday. The Property Franchise Group has a 1 year low of GBX 392 and a 1 year high of GBX 600. The firm has a market capitalization of £333.24 million, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 534.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 540.58.

The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported GBX 18.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Property Franchise Group had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 18.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Property Franchise Group will post 34.5809601 EPS for the current year.

The Property Franchise Group Company Profile

The Property Franchise Group PLC (AIM: TPFG) is the UK’s largest multi-brand property franchisor, with a network of over 1,946 outlets delivering high quality services to residential clients, combined with an established Financial Services business.

The Company was founded in 1986 and has since strategically grown to a diverse portfolio of 18 brands operating throughout the UK, comprising longstanding high-street focused brands and two hybrid brands.

