Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Announces Earnings Results

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.47, Zacks reports. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Signet Jewelers updated its FY 2026 guidance to 8.430-9.59 EPS.

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $88.95 on Thursday. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $110.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 171.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 18.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SIG shares. Wall Street Zen raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 target price (up from $92.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.38.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

