The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,450

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,300 to GBX 3,450 in a research report issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 price target on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,700 to GBX 3,350 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 3,100 to GBX 3,300 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,750 price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,175 target price on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Weir Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,147.86.

The Weir Group stock opened at GBX 2,884 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,826.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,624.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.41. The Weir Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,875 and a 52 week high of GBX 3,008.

In other The Weir Group news, insider Brian Puffer purchased 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,874 per share, with a total value of £8,047.20. Also, insider Jon Stanton acquired 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,874 per share, for a total transaction of £16,468.02. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

