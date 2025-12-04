UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08, RTT News reports. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 24.18%.During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

UP Fintech Stock Performance

Shares of UP Fintech stock opened at $8.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.95. UP Fintech has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $13.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UP Fintech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TIGR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in UP Fintech by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,408,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,023 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of UP Fintech by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,282,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,251 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 450.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,976,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,600 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in UP Fintech by 139.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,790,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,105,000 after buying an additional 1,042,043 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,274,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,297,000 after buying an additional 172,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TIGR. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on UP Fintech in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of UP Fintech in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of UP Fintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.10 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.13.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

Featured Stories

