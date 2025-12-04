Bellway (LON:BWY) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,820

Bellway (LON:BWY – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,280 to GBX 3,820 in a report released on Thursday,Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bellway in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 2,844 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Bellway from GBX 3,150 to GBX 3,300 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Bellway from GBX 3,000 to GBX 3,090 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,900 price objective on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,489 price objective on shares of Bellway in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bellway presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,240.50.

Shares of LON:BWY opened at GBX 2,718 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 5.26. Bellway has a one year low of GBX 2,134 and a one year high of GBX 2,998. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,630.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,590.85.

Bellway (LON:BWY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported GBX 176.70 EPS for the quarter. Bellway had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, analysts predict that Bellway will post 159.0741715 EPS for the current year.

Bellway declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 14th that allows the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Bellway news, insider Jason Honeyman sold 19,752 shares of Bellway stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,767, for a total transaction of £546,537.84. Also, insider Simon Scougall sold 4,633 shares of Bellway stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,767, for a total transaction of £128,195.11. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

