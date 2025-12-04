JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Price Target to GBX 1,300

The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,500 to GBX 1,300 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 21.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SGE. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 1,350 to GBX 1,250 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 1,320 to GBX 1,350 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Panmure Gordon reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,100 target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,260.

Shares of LON SGE opened at GBX 1,069 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,114.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,160.83. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,034.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,349. The firm has a market cap of £10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.00.

The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported GBX 43.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Sage Group had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 11.87%. Analysts anticipate that The Sage Group will post 42.1496095 earnings per share for the current year.

The Sage Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

