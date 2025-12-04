JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Price Target to GBX 465

Genuit Group (LON:GEN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 455 to GBX 465 in a report released on Thursday,Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Genuit Group from GBX 540 to GBX 500 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 500 price target on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Genuit Group from GBX 508 to GBX 521 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 496.50.

LON:GEN opened at GBX 334 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £830.20 million, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.28. Genuit Group has a 52-week low of GBX 293 and a 52-week high of GBX 423.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 352.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 368.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.10.

In other Genuit Group news, insider Joe Vorih purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 308 per share, for a total transaction of £9,240. Also, insider Shatish D. Dasani acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 313 per share, for a total transaction of £31,300. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 35,300 shares of company stock worth $10,997,800. Company insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Genuit Group plc is the UK’s largest provider of sustainable water, climate and ventilation products for the built environment. Genuit’s solutions allow customers to mitigate and adapt to the effects of climate change and meet evolving sustainability regulations and targets.

The Group is divided into three Business Units, each of which addresses specific challenges in the built environment:

– Climate Management Solutions – Addressing the drivers for low carbon heating and cooling, and clean and healthy air ventilation.

