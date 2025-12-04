Amaroq Minerals (LON:AMRQ) Earns “Speculative Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Amaroq Minerals (LON:AMRQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 120 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.11% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Panmure Gordon reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 price objective on shares of Amaroq Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 123.33.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMRQ
Amaroq Minerals Stock Performance
About Amaroq Minerals
Amaroq’s principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and strategic metal properties in South Greenland. The Company’s principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Gold mine. The Company has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region as well as advanced exploration projects at Stendalen and the Sava Copper Belt exploring for Strategic metals such as Copper, Nickel, Rare Earths and other minerals.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Amaroq Minerals
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- MongoDB Just Posted a Blowout Quarter—But Is It Too Hot to Touch?
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 3 Stocks Poised to Benefit From Google’s AI Breakthough
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Beyond NVIDIA: 5 Semiconductor Stocks Set to Dominate 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Amaroq Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amaroq Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.