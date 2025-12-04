Amaroq Minerals (LON:AMRQ) Earns “Speculative Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Amaroq Minerals (LON:AMRQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 120 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Panmure Gordon reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 price objective on shares of Amaroq Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 123.33.

Get Amaroq Minerals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMRQ

Amaroq Minerals Stock Performance

About Amaroq Minerals

Shares of LON AMRQ opened at GBX 93.67 on Thursday. Amaroq Minerals has a 12-month low of GBX 60 and a 12-month high of GBX 121.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 87.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 80.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £425.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 0.20.

(Get Free Report)

Amaroq’s principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and strategic metal properties in South Greenland. The Company’s principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Gold mine. The Company has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region as well as advanced exploration projects at Stendalen and the Sava Copper Belt exploring for Strategic metals such as Copper, Nickel, Rare Earths and other minerals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amaroq Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amaroq Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.