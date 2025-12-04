NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NRR. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 128 price objective on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Tuesday. Panmure Gordon restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 target price on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NewRiver REIT from GBX 90 to GBX 95 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 107.67.

Shares of LON NRR opened at GBX 73.77 on Thursday. NewRiver REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 62.90 and a 52-week high of GBX 81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.77, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 5.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 70.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 72.70. The stock has a market cap of £314.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.10.

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewRiver REIT had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 0.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NewRiver REIT will post 7.4795268 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Will Hobman sold 66,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 70, for a total transaction of £46,437.30. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NewRiver is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing retail and leisure assets across the UK. Every day, our shopping centres, retail parks and pubs provide essential goods and services to their local communities.

