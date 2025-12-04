American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the apparel retailer on Friday, January 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th.

American Eagle Outfitters has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. American Eagle Outfitters has a dividend payout ratio of 38.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

AEO stock opened at $23.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average of $14.07. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $24.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 3.74%.American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

AEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.10.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

Featured Stories

