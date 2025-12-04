Artivion (NYSE:AORT) CEO James Mackin Sells 30,921 Shares of Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) CEO James Mackin sold 30,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $1,408,760.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 800,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,493,241.08. This trade represents a 3.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Artivion Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE AORT opened at $45.59 on Thursday. Artivion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $48.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.86 and a 200 day moving average of $37.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.95 and a beta of 1.60.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Artivion had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $113.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.71 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Artivion by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 16,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Artivion by 1.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Artivion by 6.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Artivion by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Artivion by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AORT. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Artivion in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citizens Jmp upped their price target on shares of Artivion from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Artivion from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Artivion from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Artivion from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.11.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

