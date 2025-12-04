Graphic Packaging Holding Company Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, January 7th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.

Graphic Packaging has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Graphic Packaging has a payout ratio of 17.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Graphic Packaging to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $16.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day moving average is $20.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.65. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $30.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 5.94%.Graphic Packaging has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-2.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 282.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

