FleetPartners Group Limited (ASX:FPR) Announces $0.14 Final Dividend

FleetPartners Group Limited (ASX:FPR – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, December 3rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share on Thursday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 451.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, December 14th.
FleetPartners Group Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $606.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.28.
About FleetPartners Group
