Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Monday, February 9th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th. This is a 6.7% increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Carrier Global has a payout ratio of 26.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Carrier Global to earn $3.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.

CARR opened at $54.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.11. Carrier Global has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $81.09.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 18.05%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Carrier Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $72.00 price target on Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.94.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

