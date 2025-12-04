M&T Bank Corp Cuts Position in State Street Corporation $STT

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,230 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in State Street were worth $8,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in State Street by 3,914.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth $46,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 468 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in State Street by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on STT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on State Street from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on State Street from $133.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.92.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $175,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,528,512.24. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STT stock opened at $120.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.28. State Street Corporation has a 52-week low of $72.81 and a 52-week high of $122.69. The company has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. State Street had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

