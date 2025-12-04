J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, January 7th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 24th.

J.Jill has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.5%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. J.Jill has a dividend payout ratio of 8.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect J.Jill to earn $3.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.8%.

J.Jill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JILL opened at $16.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average is $15.86. The stock has a market cap of $255.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.90. J.Jill has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $30.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

J.Jill ( NYSE:JILL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $150.20 million for the quarter. J.Jill had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 40.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.Jill will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J.Jill in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of J.Jill in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded J.Jill from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on J.Jill from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of J.Jill in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

