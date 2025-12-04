Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Steven Stein Sells 20,105 Shares of Stock

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) EVP Steven Stein sold 20,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total value of $2,060,963.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 63,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,471,353.79. This represents a 24.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Incyte stock opened at $101.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.81. Incyte Corporation has a 52 week low of $53.56 and a 52 week high of $109.28.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.61. Incyte had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 24.69%.The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Corporation will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Incyte in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the third quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Incyte from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Incyte from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer cut Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.85.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

