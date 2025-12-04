OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR) EVP Charles Coleman Sells 88,062 Shares of Stock

OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) EVP Charles Coleman sold 88,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $2,289,612.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 53,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,324. This represents a 62.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of KAR stock opened at $26.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.97. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $30.93. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. OPENLANE had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 9.00%.The business had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. OPENLANE has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.220-1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,306,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $251,982,000 after purchasing an additional 380,366 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in OPENLANE by 11.2% during the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 4,577,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,250,000 after buying an additional 461,976 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in OPENLANE by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,140,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,224,000 after buying an additional 110,841 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in OPENLANE by 204.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,073,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,449,000 after buying an additional 2,062,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of OPENLANE by 27.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,977,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,684,000 after acquiring an additional 640,571 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of OPENLANE from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of OPENLANE from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Barrington Research raised their target price on OPENLANE from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded OPENLANE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised OPENLANE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OPENLANE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

