Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) CEO Joseph Belanoff Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph Belanoff sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $3,190,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,701,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,488,284.90. This represents a 1.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Up 3.6%

CORT stock opened at $83.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.08 and a beta of 0.20. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $117.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $207.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.78 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Corcept Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 163.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 598.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CORT. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.25.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

