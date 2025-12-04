Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Natl Bk Canada

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Natl Bk Canada to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EXE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$15.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, November 17th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Extendicare from C$21.50 to C$24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Extendicare from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Cormark increased their target price on Extendicare from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Extendicare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.30.

Shares of EXE opened at C$20.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.73. The stock has a market cap of C$1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.90. Extendicare has a 1-year low of C$9.69 and a 1-year high of C$21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Extendicare Inc, operating solely in Canada, is the largest private-sector owner and operator of long-term care (LTC”) homes and one of the largest private-sector providers of publicly funded home health care services.

