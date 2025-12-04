Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Natl Bk Canada

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Natl Bk Canada to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EXE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$15.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, November 17th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Extendicare from C$21.50 to C$24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Extendicare from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Cormark increased their target price on Extendicare from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Extendicare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.30.
Read Our Latest Analysis on EXE
Extendicare Price Performance
About Extendicare
Extendicare Inc, operating solely in Canada, is the largest private-sector owner and operator of long-term care (LTC”) homes and one of the largest private-sector providers of publicly funded home health care services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Extendicare
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- MongoDB Just Posted a Blowout Quarter—But Is It Too Hot to Touch?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 3 Stocks Poised to Benefit From Google’s AI Breakthough
- Best Energy Stocks – Energy Stocks to Buy Now
- Beyond NVIDIA: 5 Semiconductor Stocks Set to Dominate 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.