Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Rush Enterprises from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of RUSHA opened at $54.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.77. Rush Enterprises has a twelve month low of $45.67 and a twelve month high of $65.43.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 3.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 807,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,117,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 540.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 846,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,604,000 after acquiring an additional 714,253 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 1,331.1% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 53,323 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 38,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 9,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 109.8% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

