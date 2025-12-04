LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Research

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LYB. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.19.

LYB opened at $45.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.71. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $41.58 and a 1 year high of $80.00.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. LyondellBasell Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 3.70%.The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Kimberly A. Foley bought 5,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $246,593.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 67,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,948,489.28. This represents a 9.13% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6,314.3% in the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

