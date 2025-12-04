WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WEL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cibc Captl Mkts

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WEL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Cibc Captl Mkts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

WELL Health Technologies Stock Performance

About WELL Health Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the health, nutrition, fitness, wellness, and beauty sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.