Exzeo Group (NYSE:XZO) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Exzeo Group (NYSE:XZO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on XZO. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Exzeo Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Exzeo Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Exzeo Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Exzeo Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.
Exzeo provides turnkey insurance technology and operations solutions to insurance carriers and their agents based on a proprietary platform of purpose-built software and data analytics applications that are specifically designed for the property and casualty, or P&C, insurance ecosystem. Exzeo’s Insurance-as-a-Service (IaaS) platform, which we refer to as the “Exzeo Platform,” currently includes nine highly configurable software and data analytics applications that are purpose-built to serve insurance companies and other customers in the insurance value chain.
