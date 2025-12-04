Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Arete Research

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Arete Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $10.00. Arete Research’s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.43% from the company’s previous close.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Lyft from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Lyft from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zephirin Group upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $22.33 on Wednesday. Lyft has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $25.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.76, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.17). Lyft had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 2.40%.The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, Director Jill Beggs sold 1,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $29,686.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,129.50. This represents a 4.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 14,606 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $292,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 835,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,715,640. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Lyft by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,652 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 23.2% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Lyft by 39.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,321 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Lyft by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 167,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lyft by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 35,372 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

