Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Suzano in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suzano currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Suzano Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SUZ opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.31. Suzano has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $10.98. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Suzano had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 13.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Suzano will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUZ. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Suzano by 467.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,379,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,226 shares in the last quarter. Compass Rose Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Suzano in the third quarter worth $9,917,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suzano during the third quarter valued at $6,413,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Suzano by 36.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,591,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,974,000 after buying an additional 422,897 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Suzano by 274.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 371,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 272,168 shares during the period. 2.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

