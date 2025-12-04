Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) CFO William George III Sells 4,370 Shares

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) CFO William George III sold 4,370 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $958.88, for a total value of $4,190,305.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,186,437.12. This represents a 9.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $949.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $898.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $710.81. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $276.44 and a twelve month high of $1,020.26.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 43.59%. Analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,802,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,225,673,000 after buying an additional 21,847 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,064,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $878,454,000 after purchasing an additional 73,727 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 936,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $502,113,000 after purchasing an additional 46,773 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 835,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,475,000 after purchasing an additional 53,125 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2,872,410.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 833,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,510,000 after purchasing an additional 832,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FIX shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,069.00 price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $875.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $892.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.