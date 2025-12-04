Gates Industrial Corporation PLC $GTES is Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Gates Industrial Corporation PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,478,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356,962 shares during the quarter. Gates Industrial accounts for about 0.8% of Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $34,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 89.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $319,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 179,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 24,356 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,133,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,105,000 after buying an additional 22,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,781,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, CFO Lawrence B. Mallard sold 22,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $505,220.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 177,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,044,566.79. This trade represents a 11.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
GTES stock opened at $22.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.22. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.79.
Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.
