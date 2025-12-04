Gates Industrial Corporation PLC $GTES is Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Gates Industrial Corporation PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,478,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356,962 shares during the quarter. Gates Industrial accounts for about 0.8% of Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $34,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 89.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $319,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 179,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 24,356 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,133,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,105,000 after buying an additional 22,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,781,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gates Industrial

In related news, CFO Lawrence B. Mallard sold 22,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $505,220.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 177,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,044,566.79. This trade represents a 11.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on GTES shares. Wall Street Zen cut Gates Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $35.00 target price on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Gates Industrial from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Gates Industrial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GTES

Gates Industrial Stock Down 0.3%

GTES stock opened at $22.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.22. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.79.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gates Industrial Corporation PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.