Saturn V Capital Management LP Sells 241,631 Shares of Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. $CTNM

Saturn V Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNM – Free Report) by 43.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 319,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,631 shares during the period. Contineum Therapeutics accounts for approximately 0.5% of Saturn V Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Saturn V Capital Management LP’s holdings in Contineum Therapeutics were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Contineum Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Contineum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Contineum Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Contineum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in Contineum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $298,000.

Contineum Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CTNM opened at $11.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $324.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.25. Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Contineum Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CTNM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Contineum Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Contineum Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Leerink Partnrs raised Contineum Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Contineum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Contineum Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

About Contineum Therapeutics

Contineum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel oral small molecule therapies for neuroscience, inflammation, and immunology indications with high unmet need. Its lead asset is PIPE-791, a novel, brain penetrant, small molecule inhibitor of the lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor (LPA1R) for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and progressive multiple sclerosis (MS).

