Saturn V Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 342,312 LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. $LENZ

Saturn V Capital Management LP purchased a new position in LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 342,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,033,000. LENZ Therapeutics accounts for approximately 4.1% of Saturn V Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LENZ Therapeutics by 47.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in LENZ Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its holdings in shares of LENZ Therapeutics by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of LENZ Therapeutics by 97.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Get LENZ Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LENZ. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 27th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of LENZ Therapeutics to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of LENZ Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LENZ Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shawn Olsson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $261,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,531.30. This represents a 67.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Mccollum bought 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.79 per share, with a total value of $239,295.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,295. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

LENZ Therapeutics Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:LENZ opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $876.12 million, a PE ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 0.46. LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $50.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.95.

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 million. Research analysts predict that LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

About LENZ Therapeutics

(Free Report)

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LENZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LENZ Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LENZ Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.