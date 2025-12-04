Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. $XENE Shares Acquired by Saturn V Capital Management LP

Saturn V Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,653 shares during the period. Xenon Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 5.9% of Saturn V Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Saturn V Capital Management LP’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XENE. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,294.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 970,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,369,000 after buying an additional 900,746 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $21,280,000. Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 60.5% in the first quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,615,000 after acquiring an additional 490,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 81.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 436,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,677,000 after acquiring an additional 195,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 73.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 436,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,647,000 after acquiring an additional 184,873 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Chardan Capital raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Bloom Burton upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.27.

Insider Transactions at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 31,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,088.32. The trade was a 44.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $44.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.27. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $26.74 and a one year high of $45.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Xenon Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XENE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.