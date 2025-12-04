Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Purchased by JBR Co Financial Management Inc

JBR Co Financial Management Inc raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.2% of JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley lifted its stake in Alphabet by 60.0% in the second quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 58.7% in the second quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. University of Illinois Foundation purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.5%

GOOG stock opened at $320.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $273.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.66 and a 52 week high of $328.67. The company has a market cap of $3.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 35.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Alphabet from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $168,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,750.96. The trade was a 11.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.64, for a total transaction of $9,640,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,304,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,642,180.16. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 196,406 shares of company stock valued at $51,743,408 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

