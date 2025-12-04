Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 16,054 Shares of Strategy Inc $MSTR

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 36.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,054 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Strategy were worth $24,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Strategy in the second quarter worth $1,203,062,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Strategy by 181.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 708,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $286,211,000 after acquiring an additional 456,745 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 507,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,982,000 after acquiring an additional 217,358 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,168,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $472,317,000 after acquiring an additional 187,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Strategy by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $565,153,000 after purchasing an additional 171,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Strategy

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 2,600 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $525,252.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 32,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,611,306.52. This trade represents a 7.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.88 per share, with a total value of $1,162,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 29,335 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,974.80. The trade was a 69.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 37,380 shares of company stock valued at $3,632,719 and have sold 53,177 shares valued at $17,122,166. Insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Monday. China Renaissance started coverage on Strategy in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $473.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Strategy from $620.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Strategy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.80.

Strategy Trading Up 3.9%

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $188.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.87. Strategy Inc has a one year low of $155.61 and a one year high of $457.22. The firm has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $8.52. The firm had revenue of $128.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.65 million. Strategy had a net margin of 1,667.09% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.56) earnings per share. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

Strategy Profile

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

