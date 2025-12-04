Frances Arnold Sells 102 Shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.66, for a total transaction of $32,401.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,750,916.64. The trade was a 0.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Frances Arnold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 30th, Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total transaction of $32,681.60.

On Tuesday, September 30th, Frances Arnold sold 103 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $25,042.39.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $319.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $273.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $328.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.00% and a net margin of 32.23%. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 2,028 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Severin Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Severin Investments LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 269,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 128,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,135,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $519,124,000 after purchasing an additional 101,080 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 27th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research boosted their price target on Alphabet from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Alphabet from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.06.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

