McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,597 shares during the quarter. British American Tobacco makes up about 3.3% of McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $26,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 2.5% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.2% during the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.3% during the second quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC now owns 18,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BTI opened at $57.51 on Thursday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $59.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.43.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Argus upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

