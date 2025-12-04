Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,166 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $21,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 550.0% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 52 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $723.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $644.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $586.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $76.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.37. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $476.49 and a fifty-two week high of $800.99.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $2.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

In related news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.43, for a total value of $280,766.33. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,503.19. This represents a 9.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine A. Poon sold 6,500 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.27, for a total transaction of $4,252,755.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,843.04. The trade was a 73.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Raymond James Financial raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $678.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $865.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $758.41.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

