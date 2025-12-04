Sonoma Private Wealth LLC Buys 40,892 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Sonoma Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,892 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 11.5% of Sonoma Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SGOV. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 396.8% in the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.41 on Thursday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.15 and a 1-year high of $100.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.55.

