JBR Co Financial Management Inc Has $7.31 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

JBR Co Financial Management Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for 3.6% of JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $7,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 128.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,834,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,025 shares during the period. Luminist Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,066,000. CW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

QQQM stock opened at $256.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.83. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $165.72 and a one year high of $262.23. The company has a market capitalization of $67.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

