Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 12,354 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. $BRO

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 193.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,354 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 298.5% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 188.6% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1,129.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Brown & Brown from $92.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.69.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

BRO opened at $79.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.17 and a 52 week high of $125.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 18.23%.The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.76%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

