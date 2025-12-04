Mark Hawkins Sells 134 Shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) Director Mark Hawkins sold 134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.65, for a total transaction of $26,485.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,856 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,688.40. This trade represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Cloudflare Stock Performance
Shares of NET opened at $204.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a PE ratio of -680.19 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.60 and a 200-day moving average of $201.20. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $89.42 and a one year high of $260.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $562.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Cloudflare’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cloudflare has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.910 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 693.3% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cloudflare by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 101.4% during the third quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.
Cloudflare Company Profile
Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.
