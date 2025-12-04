New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $11.74 Million Holdings in Aptiv PLC $APTV

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 172,127 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,032 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $11,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aptiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,652,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,922,000 after acquiring an additional 32,348 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 337.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 11,480 shares during the period. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the second quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 1,859.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 144,782 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 137,393 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In related news, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 49,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,700. This trade represents a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Stock Up 0.7%

APTV stock opened at $78.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 61.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $88.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.82 and its 200-day moving average is $75.67.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.36. Aptiv had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 1.46%.The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Aptiv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.550-7.850 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APTV. Barclays raised shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on Aptiv in a report on Friday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their target price on Aptiv from $78.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.42.

Get Our Latest Analysis on APTV

About Aptiv

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.