Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,802,186 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 241,728 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $757,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 289.5% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 148.6% during the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 87 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $375.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $416.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $430.97. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.40 and a 1 year high of $500.86.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 118.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $509.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.00.

In related news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 1,700 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.43, for a total value of $825,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,542 shares in the company, valued at $7,059,123.06. The trade was a 10.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.50, for a total transaction of $24,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,693,556. This trade represents a 51.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 77,600 shares of company stock valued at $37,476,175 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

