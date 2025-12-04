Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 18,532 Shares of National Fuel Gas Company $NFG

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 133,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 18,532 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $11,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 9,475.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 316.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 355.1% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $82.50 on Thursday. National Fuel Gas Company has a fifty-two week low of $59.01 and a fifty-two week high of $94.13. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.83.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $466.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.57 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday. Zacks Research lowered National Fuel Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Scotiabank downgraded National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

