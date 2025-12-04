Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $219.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.56 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Sprinklr updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.430-0.440 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance to 0.090-0.100 EPS.

Sprinklr Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Sprinklr stock opened at $7.75 on Thursday. Sprinklr has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CXM shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Sprinklr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprinklr

In other news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 37,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $286,812.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 695,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,389,450.75. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rory P. Read sold 258,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $1,931,440.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,879,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,057,059.28. The trade was a 12.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 732,709 shares of company stock valued at $5,557,979. 60.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXM. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $579,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 12.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,240,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,575,000 after purchasing an additional 141,402 shares in the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

