IP Group (LON:IPO) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of IP Group Plc (LON:IPO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 66.16 and last traded at GBX 63.10, with a volume of 18044814 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 target price on shares of IP Group in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 100.

Get IP Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on IP Group

IP Group Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 58.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 55.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £546.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99.

IP Group (LON:IPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported GBX (4.55) earnings per share for the quarter. IP Group had a net margin of 106.78% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that IP Group Plc will post 19.6245031 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IP Group

(Get Free Report)

IP Group accelerates the impact of science for a better future. As the most active UK based, early-stage science investor, we develop and support some of the world’s most exciting businesses in deeptech, life sciences and cleantech (led by Kiko Ventures). Through Parkwalk, the UK’s largest growth EIS fund manager, we also back world-changing innovation emerging in leading universities and research institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.