Financial Survey: Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) & Smith & Nephew SNATS (NYSE:SNN)

Smith & Nephew SNATS (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) and Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Smith & Nephew SNATS and Trinity Biotech”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Smith & Nephew SNATS alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith & Nephew SNATS $5.94 billion 2.35 $412.00 million N/A N/A Trinity Biotech $61.56 million 0.06 -$31.79 million ($14.65) -0.07

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Smith & Nephew SNATS has higher revenue and earnings than Trinity Biotech.

25.6% of Smith & Nephew SNATS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.0% of Trinity Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Smith & Nephew SNATS shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Trinity Biotech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Smith & Nephew SNATS and Trinity Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith & Nephew SNATS N/A N/A N/A Trinity Biotech -68.48% N/A -32.33%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Smith & Nephew SNATS and Trinity Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith & Nephew SNATS 0 6 1 1 2.38 Trinity Biotech 1 1 0 0 1.50

Smith & Nephew SNATS currently has a consensus target price of $35.75, indicating a potential upside of 8.45%. Given Smith & Nephew SNATS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Smith & Nephew SNATS is more favorable than Trinity Biotech.

Summary

Smith & Nephew SNATS beats Trinity Biotech on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smith & Nephew SNATS

(Get Free Report)

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies, and ENT. The Advanced Wound Management segment includes advanced wound care, advanced wound bioactives, and advanced wound devices businesses. The company was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

About Trinity Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas and Ireland. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detects infectious diseases; sexually transmitted diseases consisting of syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes. It also provides laboratory-testing services for Sjogren's syndrome, hearing loss, celiac disease, lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, systemic sclerosis, and other laboratory-testing services for autoimmune disorders. The company develops, manufactures, and sells products in the immunofluorescence assay, enzyme-linked immunosorbent, western blot, and line immunoassay formats; and provides reagent products, such as ACE, bile acids, oxalate, and glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase for diagnosis of liver and kidney diseases, as well as haemolytic anaemia. It serves public health authorities, non-governmental organisations, and clinical and reference laboratories through its direct sales force, as well as through a network of independent distributors and strategic partners. Trinity Biotech plc was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Bray, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew SNATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew SNATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.