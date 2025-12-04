PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$28.67.

PSK has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. National Bankshares raised PrairieSky Royalty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Natl Bk Canada upgraded PrairieSky Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th.

Shares of PSK opened at C$27.34 on Thursday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1-year low of C$21.97 and a 1-year high of C$29.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is 110.75%.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd is the owner of subsurface mineral rights on a variety of royalty properties in western Canada. The company encourages third parties to develop these properties, while also seeking additional petroleum and natural gas royalty assets. Once PrairieSky has given a third party the right to explore, develop, or produce on its properties, the company collects royalty revenue from the development of petroleum and natural gas.

