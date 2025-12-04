Polyhedra Network (ZKJ) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $19.29 Million

Polyhedra Network (ZKJ) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 4th. Polyhedra Network has a market cap of $19.29 million and $2.64 million worth of Polyhedra Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polyhedra Network token can now be purchased for $0.0480 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polyhedra Network has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polyhedra Network alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93,167.39 or 1.00340696 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Polyhedra Network

Polyhedra Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 401,555,555 tokens. Polyhedra Network’s official Twitter account is @polyhedrazk. The official website for Polyhedra Network is polyhedra.network. Polyhedra Network’s official message board is polyhedra.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Polyhedra Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyhedra Network (ZKJ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polyhedra Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 388,746,980.81135985 in circulation. The last known price of Polyhedra Network is 0.04851914 USD and is down -1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 192 active market(s) with $2,743,691.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polyhedra.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyhedra Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polyhedra Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polyhedra Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polyhedra Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polyhedra Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.