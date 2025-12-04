City of London (LON:CTY) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

City of London (LON:CTY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 527 and last traded at GBX 526, with a volume of 670098 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 524.

City of London Stock Up 0.3%

The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 511.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 498.98.

City of London (LON:CTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported GBX 21.57 EPS for the quarter. City of London had a net margin of 95.77% and a return on equity of 14.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that City of London will post 5533.7129324 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About City of London

