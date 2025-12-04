City of London (LON:CTY) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

City of London (LON:CTY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 527 and last traded at GBX 526, with a volume of 670098 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 524.
City of London Stock Up 0.3%
The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 511.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 498.98.
City of London (LON:CTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported GBX 21.57 EPS for the quarter. City of London had a net margin of 95.77% and a return on equity of 14.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that City of London will post 5533.7129324 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About City of London
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than City of London
- What is a Dividend King?
- MongoDB Just Posted a Blowout Quarter—But Is It Too Hot to Touch?
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 3 Stocks Poised to Benefit From Google’s AI Breakthough
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Beyond NVIDIA: 5 Semiconductor Stocks Set to Dominate 2026
Receive News & Ratings for City of London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City of London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.